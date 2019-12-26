Please try another search
By Marco Aquino
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Peru´s labour watchdog has found McDonald's Corp's (N:MCD) Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados (N:ARCO) guilty of six "very serious" violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.
The Labour Ministry's regulating body (Sunafil) proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths.
Arcos Dorados, which operates all 29 McDonald's restaurants in Peru, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19 were electrocuted earlier this month in Lima, while cleaning the kitchen. Protesters have taken to the streets carrying posters bearing the victims' photos and slogans reading: "Justice for Alexa and Gabriel."
They were a couple who had been working for the fast-food chain for several months, according to their families.
The government has improved business health and safety regulations in response to the case, Labour Minister Sylvia Caceres told a news conference Thursday. The current system of one inspection of companies per year is being replaced by as many spot inspections as necessary, she said.
"We have to discourage companies that violate labour standards," Caceres said, adding that further measures were under consideration.
Arcos Dorados, which operates McDonald's restaurants throughout South America and the Caribbean, said last week that McDonald's stores in Peru would remain closed until it finished its own investigation into what happened.
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is in talks with ministers about building a factory in the UK that could include a big state support...
By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog on Friday sided with NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting a protest filed...
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Oil & Gas and Utilities sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE,...
Add a Comment
Are you sure you want to block %USER_NAME%?
By doing so, you and %USER_NAME% will not be able to see any of each other's Investing.com's posts.
%USER_NAME% was successfully added to your Block List
Since you’ve just unblocked this person, you must wait 48 hours before renewing the block.
I feel that this comment is:
Thank You!Your report has been sent to our moderators for review
We encourage you to use comments to engage with users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind:
Perpetrators of spam or abuse will be deleted from the site and prohibited from future registration at Investing.com’s discretion.